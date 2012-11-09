Big Changes at Philly Police Dept.

The Philadelphia Police Department re-organized its core management team on Friday -- a move that Mayor Michael Nutter called "significant" because it would "strengthen the City's crime-fighting strategy." Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey said the moves would streamline and strengthen the organization.

The department did have nine Deputy Commissioners and that number has been cut to five. Four Deputy Commissioners are retiring and only one is being replaced. The most significant promotion among the Deputy Commissioner rank is Denise Turpin. She was named the new Deputy Commissioner in charge of the Internal Affairs Office of Professional Responsibility. Turpin was a Staff Inspector with Internal Affairs.

"She has an outstanding reputation among the men and women of the Philadlephia police department and she will be exceptional in the role," Ramsey said.

A total of 36 command changes were made on Friday. Five of the city's six police divisions are getting new Inspectors.

Of the city's 26 police districts, seven are getting new Captains.

The following departments now report directly to Ramsey:

The Office of Professional Responsibility

Special Advisor to Police Commissioner

Office of Standards and Accountability

Forensic Sciences Bureau

Field Operations

Support Services and Strategic Initiatives and Innovations

Nutter said they've assisgned more responsibility to the core management team to focus on making the Philadelphia safer and stronger. "Crime, unfortunatetly, is a very serious issue in the City of Philadelphia."

Below are some of the changes. We'll list the others as we get them:

RANK NAME FROM TO Captain Bachmayer, Francis 15th Dist Narcotics Strike Force Staff Inspector Bates, Jerrold IAB Court Liaison Inspector Cochrane, Michael CIB Northeast Division Inspector Costello, Michael CIB Planning & Initiatives Captain Derbyshire, Martin PBI Narcotics Field Unit Chief Inspector Dorsey, Cynthia Narcotics Field Support Services Captain Gallagher, John EDD Counter Terrorism Inspector Hall, Kevin East Police Div Narcotics Inspector Heath, John Northeast Police Div Special Operations Inspector Jardine, David Field Operations Criminal Intelligence Captain McCloskey, John CIB 15th Dist Chief Inspector McKee, Evelyn Support Services Special Investigations Bureau Chief Inspector Mulvey, Alice IAB Standards & Accountability Captain Palumbo, Frank CIB 2nd Dist Chief Inspector Patterson, Myron Climate & Safety ROC SOUTH Captain Singletary, Winton NWDD SWAT Inspector Velezquez, Sonia ATU CIB Captain Weaver, Michael CIB Comm. Rel/Victim Services

