Philly police arrest teens accused of randomly attacking people in Center City

Philadelphia police officials are announcing the arrests of teens who they say randomly attacked multiple people during the middle of the day in Center City earlier this month.

Philadelphia Police Inspector Raymond Evers is scheduled to speak about the arrests during a press conference on Monday, Nov. 25, at 2 p.m. You can watch that press conference live in the video embedded on top of this article.

Police are searching for seven teens who they say assaulted three victims in separate incidents in different parts of Center City. One of the victims sustained a concussion. Police say the suspects are between the ages 15 and 17, and they could face several aggravated assault charges. NBC10's Brian Sheehan has the details.

The three attacks all occurred during the afternoon of Nov. 19, 2024, in Center City.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

At 3:20 p.m., a 24-year-old woman was walking on 17th and Chestnut streets when she was approached by a group of teen boys and girls who pushed her to the ground and punched her in the back of the head three times before fleeing on foot. The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for a concussion.

Then, at 3:45 p.m., a 31-year-old man was walking on the 200 block of North 19th Street when a group of suspects punched him repeatedly in the face and head.

Finally, at 4:10 p.m., a 41-year-old woman was walking along the 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, when a group of teen boys and girls punched her in the head several times and pulled her hair out before fleeing on foot.

“How these victims were chosen by the group of assailants is anyone’s guess," Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said. “What we observe on video is that this group, they approach their victims from behind. They punch them, punch them in the back of the head and they knock them to the ground, and they proceed to attack them as a group.”

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.