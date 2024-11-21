Philadelphia police are searching for seven teens who are suspected of committing at least three assaults in Center City on November 19.

In all three incidents, the teens approached the victims from behind and punched them in the head and face several times, police said.

Investigators believe the suspects are between the ages of 15 and 17.

On Tuesday, November 19, at 3:20 p.m., police said a 24-year-old woman was walking in the area of 17th and Chestnut streets when she was approached from behind by a group of juvenile boys and girls who pushed her to the ground and punched her in the back of her head three times without provocation.

The woman was treated at the hospital and diagnosed with a concussion, police said.

Then at 3:45 p.m. another victim, a 31-year-old man, was walking on the 200 block of N. 19th Street when he was punched repeatedly in the face and head by a group of unknown boys and girls.

He suffered from irritation and redness to the face and bleeding from his mouth, police said.

Afterwards, at 4:10 p.m., a 41-year-old woman was walking in the area of 2001 Pennsylvania Avenue when she was approached from behind and punched in the head and face several times, police said.

The individuals the police believe to be involved were captured on surveillance video.

“How these victims were chosen by the group of assailants is anyone’s guess," Commanding Officer for the Central Detectives Captain Jason Smith said. “What we observe on video is that this group, they approach their victims from behind. They punch them, punch them in the back of the head and they knock them to the ground, and they proceed to attack them as a group.”

He said the suspects could face several charges of aggravated assault.

Donna Robinson, who lives in Center City, and said she walks her dog every day.

“It’s scary. I’ve always felt very safe in this area and never had any problems with anything. Haven’t felt unsafe. There’s always people around," Robinson.

Smith said it's important for people to be aware of their surroundings and never get distracted by your phone.

“Center City, by all accounts, is a pretty safe area to walk around, to visit, to frequent. However, there are those occasions where situations like this can occur," Smith said.

If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, you can contact the Central Detective Division: 215-686-3047/3048.