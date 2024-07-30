Philly police arrest 2 suspects in separate Kensington murders

Philadelphia police announced arrests in two separate murders in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.

The first murder occurred on Friday, July 12, shortly after 3:30 a.m. Police responded to a reported shooting along the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue. When they arrived, they found Jean Ortiz-Collazo suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Ortiz-Collazo was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries more than a week later, on July 23.

Police later identified 44-year-old Shawayne Burnett as the suspect in Ortiz-Collazo’s murder. Burnett was arrested on July 24 and charged with murder, conspiracy, and robbery.

The second murder occurred on Friday, July 26. Police responded to a reported shooting along the 3800 block of Kensington Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found Diamond Brown suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:50 a.m.

Investigators later identified 61-year-old Leroy Robinson as the suspect in Brown’s murder. Robinson surrendered to police on July 28. He is charged with murder, violations of the uniform firearms act, persons not to possess firearms, receiving stolen property and tampering with evidence.

Online court records do not currently list any information on legal representation for either suspect.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

While both suspects are in custody, police continue to investigate both murders. If you have any information on either case, please call the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477) or visiting the Philadelphia police website.

As of Monday night, there were 153 reported homicides in Philadelphia so far in 2024, down 38 percent from the same time last year and the lowest number to date since 2015, according to police data.