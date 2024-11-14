Philly officials reveal details on deadly shooting linked to mass shooting

City officials are set to provide an update on a deadly North Philadelphia shooting in June that was later linked to a mass shooting in Southwest Philadelphia in July in which a man was killed and eight others were hurt during a pop-up party.

Mayor Cherelle Parker, Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel, District Attorney Larry Krasner and other officials are all set to speak at the press conference late Thursday afternoon. Watch it live in the video embedded on top of this article.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.