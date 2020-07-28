Philly Now Has 100+ People Helping to Track the Coronavirus. Here's What They've Learned

A new division in Philadelphia's Health department has 108 people helping to track the spread of the coronavirus, city leaders said Tuesday.

That number is divided between case interviewers, contact tracers and supervisors, Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley said in a news conference.

He said the city has made an effort to include a diverse staff to reach all communities. The application was posted in four different languages and the city reached out to local organizations in neighborhoods that were at a high risk for the infection.

The current makeup of the staff is:

57% Black

25% white

6% Latino

11% Asian

Of that total, 16% were born outside of the U.S., and 35% can speak a language other than English. They are broken up into 5 teams, one of which is a Spanish-language team.

At a virtual City Council hearing earlier Tuesday, Farley said the department has eight priorities to change discriminatory health systems. Those include more frequent inspections at frontline businesses that employ minority workers, and hiring a diverse staff in contact tracing.

"Philadelphia is a very diverse city, and the people who are affected by COVID are diverse. We just got out of that hearing this morning, there are much higher rates in African Americans than Caucasians," Farley said in the news conference.

The work they've done

Work already done by the contact tracers has shown a spread in cases coming from people who traveled out of state, most commonly to the Shore. Though it was mostly in people who attended social gatherings or were in a crowd while vacationing.

From Sunday to Friday last week, the group attempted to reach 613 people who tested positive and for whom the city had a phone number. Fifty-five percent completed the interview, 6% declined, and 38% couldn't be reached.

Of the people who did the interview, there were an average of 2.7 close contacts per person, Farley said. Tracers reached those contacts 73% of the time.

The city is working on finding numbers for other people who have tested positive and hopes to encourage people to cooperate.

Successful tracing "requires the cases and the contacts to voluntarily cooperate with us. That requires our trust. And that in turn requires our staff to have strong interpersonal skills, the sort of people that you would trust," he said.

The city is starting a public information campaign to encourage trust in the tracers and their mission.

“Many people have a view of government workers as some kind of bureaucrat," Farley said. "We want people in Philadelphia to understand who the people are who are doing this work. How human they are and how they’re doing ...service to others.”

NBC10's Mitch Blacher contributed to this report.