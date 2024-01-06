Philadelphia

Philly mom accused of murdering child and lying about car crash

Dominique Bailey is charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, false reports, abuse of corp and related charges

By Cherise Lynch

A Philadelphia mother is accused of murdering her child and then falsely claiming the child was struck and killed by a car.

Police said the Special Victims Unit started the investigation on Dec. 30 after receiving information about a missing child in the West Philadelphia area.

During the investigation, police said various sources reported that the child's mother Dominique Bailey, 28, had informed family members that the child had been fatally struck by a car, but the assigned investigator found no evidence supporting that claim.

Bailey was located on Jan. 4 and brought in for questioning, according to police.

On Jan. 5, police executed a search warrant at a home on the 3800 block of Reno Street in connection to the investigation and apprehended an unidentified man. That same day, Bailey told police she was involved in her child's death, according to investigators. Police said they have not yet found the child's body, however.

Bailey is charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, false reports, abuse of corpse and other related offenses. The unidentified man has not yet been charged but police continue to investigate.

