Philly man killed tractor trailer driver in I-78 hit-and-run crash, police say

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a hit-and-run crash on I-78 in Berks County left a tractor trailer driver dead on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.

According to police, the crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Friday along I-78 in Greenwich Township, in Berks County, after a tractor trailer driver -- identified as Jymel Dejuan Smith, 49, of Clermont, Florida -- exited his vehicle after parking it along the right shoulder of the westbound lanes.

While Smith was outside of his vehicle, police officials said, he was struck by a passing vehicle and killed.

The driver of that vehicle, who was identified at Akhmadkhon V. Ubaykonov, 42, of Philadelphia, did not stop after striking Smith nor did he notify law enforcement officials of the crash, officials said.

After the deadly crash, state police officials said troopers were able to locate Ubaykonov's vehicle and he was taken into custody.

An investigation into this crash is ongoing and the Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Trooper Roland at 610-562-6885.