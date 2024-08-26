Berks County

Philly man killed tractor trailer driver in I-78 hit-and-run crash, police say

Police officials said they believe a 42-year-old Philadelphia man is allegedly responsible for the death of a tractor trailer driver who was struck and killed on I-78 in Berks County on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024

By Hayden Mitman

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a hit-and-run crash on I-78 in Berks County left a tractor trailer driver dead on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024.

According to police, the crash happened at about 5 p.m. on Friday along I-78 in Greenwich Township, in Berks County, after a tractor trailer driver -- identified as Jymel Dejuan Smith, 49, of Clermont, Florida -- exited his vehicle after parking it along the right shoulder of the westbound lanes.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

While Smith was outside of his vehicle, police officials said, he was struck by a passing vehicle and killed.

The driver of that vehicle, who was identified at Akhmadkhon V. Ubaykonov, 42, of Philadelphia, did not stop after striking Smith nor did he notify law enforcement officials of the crash, officials said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

After the deadly crash, state police officials said troopers were able to locate Ubaykonov's vehicle and he was taken into custody.

An investigation into this crash is ongoing and the Pennsylvania State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Trooper Roland at 610-562-6885.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Berks County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us