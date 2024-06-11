Philly journalist's killer gets 15-30 years in prison

The man who killed Philadelphia journalist and LGBT and homeless rights activist Josh Kruger in an Oct. 2, 2023 shooting has been sentenced to serve up to three decades in prison after pleading guilty to the slaying.

According to a representative of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, Robert Davis, 20, pleaded guilty Monday to third-degree murder charges following Kruger's shooting death.

Earlier this year, Davis waived his right to a preliminary hearing and indicated that he intended to plead guilty to charges in Kruger's death along with charges related to a shooting incident at the Tasker/Morris SEPTA station on Sept. 25.

Kruger, 39, was killed when he was shot at his home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Following that incident, police officials have said that Kruger and Davis had a relationship prior to the shooting.

Last week, Davis' mother, Damica, called for officials to release data -- including messages, photos and videos -- from Kruger's cell phone.

She claimed that the phone contains evidence that Kruger had began an inappropriate relationship with her son when he was just 15-years-old.

Davis lived with his family just down the street from Kruger and, his mother argued, the two met on a dating app for LGBTQ men, starting a relationship that began five years before the murder.

Damica Davis told members of the press that the killing happened after Davis became agitated when, she alleged, Kruger made a sexual request he wasn't comfortable with.

Law enforcement officials have not commented on the family's accusations.