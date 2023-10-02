Man dies after being shot seven times in South Philly

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in South Philadelphia early Monday.

According to law enforcement officials, the 39-year-old man -- who police have not yet provided further identifying information on -- was shot seven times in the chest and abdomen in an incident that happened just before 1:30 a.m. along the 2300 block of Watkins Street.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced at 2:13 a.m.

Officials said no one has been arrested and no weapon was recovered, but have said that an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.