Guilty plea expected in slaying of Philly journalist, activist Josh Kruger

The man who is alleged to have killed Philadelphia journalist and LGBT and homeless rights activist Josh Kruger's Oct. 2, 2023 shooting death is expected to plead guilty, officials said Tuesday.

According to a representative of the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, Davis waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning and told the court that he intends to plead guilty to charges in Kruger's death and his alleged role in the shooting incident at the Tasker/Morris SEPTA station on Sept. 25.

However, the official from the DA's office noted that Davis could yet change his mind and withdraw his plea.

Kruger, 39, was killed when he was shot at his home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Philadelphia.

In the past, police officials have described Davis as an acquaintance of Kruger.

“At this time we believe that Mr. Kruger was trying to help Mr. Davis and they were acquaintances,” Philadelphia Police Lieutenant Hamilton Marshmond said shortly after Kruger's slaying. “He was just trying to help him just get through life.”

Davis is next expected to appear in court on April 2.