Ready to jump in? Philly's free public pools are starting to open

The time has come to dip you feet or your whole body in the water, Philadelphia's free public swimming pools are opening just in time for the summer of 2023.

School District of Philadelphia students were dismissed for summer Tuesday, June 13, the first public pool opens Wednesday, June 14.

The city is marking the occasion with a pool opening party and renaming ceremony in West Philadelphia. After noon, Mayor Jim Kenney, Councilmember Jamie Gauthier and the family of Tiffany Fletcher -- who was shot and killed while working at the formerly known as Mill Creek Recreation Center -- will celebrate the opening of the pool at the newly named Tiffany Fletcher Recreation Center.

This summer -- unlike last year -- the City has enough lifeguards and staff to open all 61 pools. The pool opening process, which last into mid-July, starts a week earlier than in 2022.

The pools will also serve as a location for swim lessons for thousands of Parks and Recreation Department campers and community members.

Ten pools -- including ones that haven't opened since 2020 -- are also designated as Swim Philly sites that offer comfortable seating and lounges, umbrellas and fun activities like you would normally see at a private swim club.

When will the pools open?

The City promised to reveal the full list of pool openings by the end of Tuesday.

Just want a spritz?

There are dozens of spraygrounds open where you can cool off this summer.