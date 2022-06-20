Ready to Jump in? Philly Public Pools Start Opening This Week

The time has come to dip you feet or your whole body in the water, Philadelphia's free public swimming pools are opening just in time for the summer of 2022.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation announced Thursday that some Philadelphia public pools will begin opening June 21, which happens to also be the start of summer.

Parks and Rec announced 50 of the 63 city pools will be available to swimmers by the week of July 11.

Not all pools, however will open. The department said the reason for not opening all the pools is because they only have 80% of the lifeguards they need.

"The number of life guards specifically is 290, but in order to open all of the pools we need close to 400," Philadelphia Parks and Rec Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said.

At least one pool in every zip code will be open, however. The total number of pools opening slightly exceeds the number from the summer of 2021.

Here is Philly's list of pool openings

Tuesday, June 21:

Fishtown Recreation Center

Mill Creek Playground

Samuel Recreation Center

The opening of the Francis Lederer Pool, also known as "The Swimmo" to locals, at the Fishtown Rec Center is extra special this year. Individuals are invited to join in on the celebration at the block party and ribbon cutting where there will be live entertainment, games, food trucks and giveaways as part of free Wawa Welcome America festivities.

Wednesday, June 22:

Barry Playground

Lawncrest Recreation Center

Penrose Playground

Thursday, June 23

Kelly Pool

Pleasant Playground

Vogt Playground

Friday, June 24

Mitchell Playground

Murphy Recreation Center

Simpson Recreation Center

Monday, June 27

Athletic Recreation Center

Bridesburg Recreation Center

Ford Recreation Center

Tuesday, June 28

Awbury Playground

Jacobs Playground

Wednesday, June 29

Jardel Recreation Center

Marian Anderson Recreation Center

Max Myers Playground

Thursday, June 30

Hancock Playground

Kendrick Recreation Center

Friday, July 1

Fox Chase Recreation Center

Saturday, July 2

American Legion Playground

Cione Playground

Mander Playground

Week of July 4

Christy Recreation Center

Hillside Recreation Center

J Finnegan Playground

Northern Liberties Recreation Center

Cherashore Playground

CB Moore Recreation Center

McVeigh Recreation Center

Cobbs Creek Recreation Center

Lackman Playground

Stinger Square

O’Connor Pool

Sacks Playground

39th & Olive Playground

Lonnie Young Recreation Center

Houseman Playground

Feltonville Recreation Center

Shepard Recreation Center

Piccoli Playground

Francisville Recreation Center

Scanlon Recreation Center

Week of July 11

Hunting Park Recreation Center

Waterloo Playground

Tustin Recreation Center

FJ Meyers Recreation Center

For the full list of pool openings and details for each pool visit the City's website.

And, there are dozens of spraygrounds also open where you can cool off this season.