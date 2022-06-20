Ready to Jump in? Philly Public Pools Start Opening This Week

The time has come to dip you feet or your whole body in the water, Philadelphia's free public swimming pools are opening just in time for the summer of 2022.
Philadelphia Parks and Recreation announced Thursday that some Philadelphia public pools will begin opening June 21, which happens to also be the start of summer.
Parks and Rec announced 50 of the 63 city pools will be available to swimmers by the week of July 11.
Not all pools, however will open. The department said the reason for not opening all the pools is because they only have 80% of the lifeguards they need.
"The number of life guards specifically is 290, but in order to open all of the pools we need close to 400," Philadelphia Parks and Rec Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said.
At least one pool in every zip code will be open, however. The total number of pools opening slightly exceeds the number from the summer of 2021.
Here is Philly's list of pool openings
Tuesday, June 21:
Fishtown Recreation Center
Mill Creek Playground
Samuel Recreation Center
The opening of the Francis Lederer Pool, also known as "The Swimmo" to locals, at the Fishtown Rec Center is extra special this year. Individuals are invited to join in on the celebration at the block party and ribbon cutting where there will be live entertainment, games, food trucks and giveaways as part of free Wawa Welcome America festivities.
Wednesday, June 22:
Barry Playground
Lawncrest Recreation Center
Penrose Playground
Thursday, June 23
Kelly Pool
Pleasant Playground
Vogt Playground
Friday, June 24
Mitchell Playground
Murphy Recreation Center
Simpson Recreation Center
Monday, June 27
Athletic Recreation Center
Bridesburg Recreation Center
Ford Recreation Center
Tuesday, June 28
Awbury Playground
Jacobs Playground
Wednesday, June 29
Jardel Recreation Center
Marian Anderson Recreation Center
Max Myers Playground
Thursday, June 30
Hancock Playground
Kendrick Recreation Center
Friday, July 1
Fox Chase Recreation Center
Saturday, July 2
American Legion Playground
Cione Playground
Mander Playground
Week of July 4
Christy Recreation Center
Hillside Recreation Center
J Finnegan Playground
Northern Liberties Recreation Center
Cherashore Playground
CB Moore Recreation Center
McVeigh Recreation Center
Cobbs Creek Recreation Center
Lackman Playground
Stinger Square
O’Connor Pool
Sacks Playground
39th & Olive Playground
Lonnie Young Recreation Center
Houseman Playground
Feltonville Recreation Center
Shepard Recreation Center
Piccoli Playground
Francisville Recreation Center
Scanlon Recreation Center
Week of July 11
Hunting Park Recreation Center
Waterloo Playground
Tustin Recreation Center
FJ Meyers Recreation Center
For the full list of pool openings and details for each pool visit the City's website.
And, there are dozens of spraygrounds also open where you can cool off this season.