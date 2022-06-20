public pools

Ready to Jump in? Philly Public Pools Start Opening This Week

Be ready to cool off! Philadelphia public pools are opening for the 2022 summer season beginning June 21

By Kaamil Jones

Public Pool Philly 3
Getty Images

The time has come to dip you feet or your whole body in the water, Philadelphia's free public swimming pools are opening just in time for the summer of 2022.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation announced Thursday that some Philadelphia public pools will begin opening June 21, which happens to also be the start of summer.

Parks and Rec announced 50 of the 63 city pools will be available to swimmers by the week of July 11.

Not all pools, however will open. The department said the reason for not opening all the pools is because they only have 80% of the lifeguards they need.

"The number of life guards specifically is 290, but in order to open all of the pools we need close to 400," Philadelphia Parks and Rec Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said.

At least one pool in every zip code will be open, however. The total number of pools opening slightly exceeds the number from the summer of 2021.

Here is Philly's list of pool openings

Tuesday, June 21:

Fishtown Recreation Center 

Mill Creek Playground

Samuel Recreation Center  

The opening of the Francis Lederer Pool, also known as "The Swimmo" to locals, at the Fishtown Rec Center is extra special this year. Individuals are invited to join in on the celebration at the block party and ribbon cutting where there will be live entertainment, games, food trucks and giveaways as part of free Wawa Welcome America festivities.

Wednesday, June 22:

Barry Playground  

Lawncrest Recreation Center 

Penrose Playground

Thursday, June 23

Kelly Pool  

Pleasant Playground  

Vogt Playground

Friday, June 24

Mitchell Playground  

Murphy Recreation Center  

Simpson Recreation Center

Monday, June 27

Athletic Recreation Center

Bridesburg Recreation Center 

Ford Recreation Center 

Tuesday, June 28

Awbury Playground

Jacobs Playground  

Wednesday, June 29

Jardel Recreation Center  

Marian Anderson Recreation Center  

Max Myers Playground 

Thursday, June 30

Hancock Playground  

Kendrick Recreation Center  

Friday, July 1

Fox Chase Recreation Center

Saturday, July 2

American Legion Playground

Cione Playground  

Mander Playground 

Week of July 4

Christy Recreation Center

Hillside Recreation Center

J Finnegan Playground

Northern Liberties Recreation Center

Cherashore Playground

CB Moore Recreation Center

McVeigh Recreation Center

Cobbs Creek Recreation Center

Lackman Playground

Stinger Square

O’Connor Pool

Sacks Playground

39th & Olive Playground

Lonnie Young Recreation Center

Houseman Playground

Feltonville Recreation Center

Shepard Recreation Center

Piccoli Playground

Francisville Recreation Center

Scanlon Recreation Center

Week of July 11

Hunting Park Recreation Center

Waterloo Playground

Tustin Recreation Center

FJ Meyers Recreation Center

For the full list of pool openings and details for each pool visit the City's website.

And, there are dozens of spraygrounds also open where you can cool off this season.

