Philly FOP unveils plaque for officer killed in airport shooting

Sergeant Richard Mendez, a 23-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department -- was killed in the line of duty last year while working at the Philadelphia International Airport.

And, on Wednesday, his friends, family and fellow officers gathered to remember his life and sacrifice as a plaque was set in his honor at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 headquarters in Northeast Philadelphia.

During the day, several officials -- including Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel -- joined Mendez's friends, family and fellow officers to remember the man who gave his life in service to the City of Philadelphia.

Orgonizers noted that the plaque placed outside the police union's Northeast Philly headquarters, along the 11600 block of Caroline Road, marked he 127th such plaque dedicated to police officers and deputy sheriffs that were killed in the line of duty.

Mendez was killed in a shooting that happened after he confronted teenagers that, officials allege, were breaking into cars in a parking garage at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Three men are facing charges in connection to Mendez's death.