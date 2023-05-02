Mom of 3-Year-Old Who Was Shot in Face Lied to Police, Philly DA Says

The mother of a child that was shot in the face on Thursday is expected to be charged after, allegedly, lying to the police about the incident.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner claimed Tuesday that the 23-year-old woman -- who he did not identify -- was not honest with police.

"We expect the mother of the three-year-old to be charged with a number of charges," the Democratic district attorney said. "They will include endangering the welfare of a child. They will also include the charge of conspiracy and a number of other charges that, basically relate to criminally misinforming law enforcement, to criminally not telling the truth to law enforcement."

That woman had told police she was carrying her 3-year-old son and walking along the 1500 block of South Taney Street at 5:08 p.m. when she heard at least two gunshots. Officials claim she told them that she looked down and realized her son had been shot once in the cheek.

The woman also allegedly told police she then spotted two men dressed in dark clothing running away from the scene.

On Monday, officials said they had reason to believe the shooting happened at a property along Taney Street in Grays Ferry, not out on the sidewalk.

Krasner did not provide further details as the woman has not yet been charged. But, he said, an investigation is still ongoing.