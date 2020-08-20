Indoor Dining Returning to Philadelphia Sept. 8, City Says

BREAKING: Philadelphia officials say indoor dining will return to city restaurants on Sept. 8, though with restrictions that could be stricter than those in suburban counties.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made the announcement at a press conference Thursday.

Among the restrictions on restaurants: Servers must wear face masks and face shields, restaurants can seat no more than 25 percent of their usual capacity; there will be no seating at bars and tables may have no more than four seats.

Many of those are similar to rules in the rest of the state, though the face shields are not mandated elsewhere.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Philadelphia officials, including Mayor Jim Kenney, are giving an update on the city's fight against coronavirus at 1 p.m. You can watch it live in this article.

And it's possible they may have news. The city is expected to announce its plans for indoor dining soon; it's not clear if they will do that today.

Also, the Philadelphia school district has just announced a series of "access centers" for students who need a safe, connected location to take online classes.