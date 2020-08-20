Philadelphia

Indoor Dining Returning to Philadelphia Sept. 8, City Says

Philadelphia officials are expected to speak at about 1 p.m. You can watch it live here

BREAKING: Philadelphia officials say indoor dining will return to city restaurants on Sept. 8, though with restrictions that could be stricter than those in suburban counties.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney made the announcement at a press conference Thursday.

Among the restrictions on restaurants: Servers must wear face masks and face shields, restaurants can seat no more than 25 percent of their usual capacity; there will be no seating at bars and tables may have no more than four seats.

Many of those are similar to rules in the rest of the state, though the face shields are not mandated elsewhere.

Also, the Philadelphia school district has just announced a series of "access centers" for students who need a safe, connected location to take online classes.

