Philly Cops Butt in, Detain Goats After Jaunt Through Street

A pair of Philadelphia police officers had to butt in when some goats decided to have a romp through a city street.

Video posted to Citizen.com Thursday morning shows the officers gently corralling the pair of loose goats into their police vehicles, apparently on Frankford Avenue.

To be fair to the animals, they didn’t seem to put up a struggle and obeyed orders, so the handcuffs never had to come out.

“Come get y’all animals,” the person taking the video says as the officers gently coax one of the goats into a police SUV. The video shows the other goat already in the back of another cruiser.

“Lift his tush,” one officer tells the other one of the goats begins entering the SUV.

NBC10 reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department to ask about the goat arrest but did not receive an immediate response.

It’s unclear if they remain in custody, but hopefully the incident teaches them a lesson in not being so baaaad and getting loose.