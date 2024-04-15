Philadelphia-based streetwear brand For The Culture is celebrating baseball history with a new clothing line, shining a light on the championship-winning Philadelphia Stars.

The iconic Negro League baseball team clinched the championship in 1934.

"Today, everyone knows the Phillies, who've been around more than a century, but how many Philadelphians know the history of the Philadelphia Stars?" said Jarrod Wright, co-founder of For The Culture Clothing, Inc. "We're proud to partner with Ebbets Field Flannels to uplift the rich legacy of this historic team. Through this partnership, we can pay homage to the past in the form of streetwear today."

The capsule was created in collaboration with Ebbets Field Flannels and includes jerseys, hoodies, ballcaps and more.

"We're honored to partner with For The Culture to celebrate the incredible legacy of the Negro Leagues," said Jerry Cohen, co-founder of Ebbets Field Flannels. "The league showcased immense talent and perseverance, leaving an indelible mark on baseball history. Through this partnership, we're excited to not only spotlight their stories, but also integrate their rich heritage into our fashion, allowing fans to wear a piece of history and join us in cherishing this important chapter in sports."

The Philadelphia Stars was formed in 1933 as an independent team in baseball which was segregated at the time. The team joined the Negro National League in 1934, the same year they took the championship.

After baseball became integrated in the late 1940's, many teams of the Negro Leagues were disbanded as its stars moved on to the major leagues. The Philadelphia Stars was initially disbanded in 1948. The team continued to play as members of the Negro American League until 1952.

The Philadelphia Stars Negro League Memorial Park and mural is located at 44th and Parkside in Philly and preserves the rich history of the Negro Leagues and the Stars. The park commemorates Jackie Robinson Day annually on April 15th, the day Jackie Robinson became the first Black player in Major League Baseball.