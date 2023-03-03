Philadelphia Phillies

Phillies Prospect Andrew Painter Undergoes Tests on ‘Tender' Elbow

Painter underwent tests Friday on a "tender" elbow, two days after his first spring training start with the Phillies

By Corey Seidman

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Just two days after his first spring training start with the Phillies, top prospect Andrew Painter is undergoing tests on a tender right elbow, manager Rob Thomson said after Friday's game against the Tigers.

Painter, who is competing with Bailey Falter and others for the fifth spot in the Phils' rotation, pitched two innings against the Twins Wednesday in Fort Myers. His fastball sat 96-98 mph and hit 99 multiple times.

Thomson said Painter came in Thursday with tenderness in the elbow and that more information is expected Saturday.

The 19-year-old right-hander opened the spring with as good a chance as any of his competitors to win the fifth starter's job. It's a battle that includes Painter, Falter, Cristopher Sanchez, Michael Plassmeyer and Nick Nelson.

The Phillies will obviously be cautious with Painter, who was pitching in high school games less than two years ago. Last season was his first full year as a pro and he absolutely dominated, going 6-2 with a 1.56 ERA in 22 starts across three levels. He struck out 155, walked 25 and allowed just five home runs in 103⅔ innings.

