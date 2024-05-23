Philadelphia

Joyce Abbott, who inspired ‘Abbott Elementary,' honored with mural and office renaming

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A retired educator who inspired the hit sitcom "Abbott Elementary" received a special honor from the school she served.

On Wednesday, Joyce Abbott was honored with a mural at the Andrew Hamilton School in West Philadelphia.

24/7 Philadelphia news stream: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The portrait includes her mother and former Andrew Hamilton student and "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson.

The school also renamed its office "The Joyce Abbott Office" in honor of her. Abbott was a teacher, dean and climate manager at Hamilton before retiring.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Philadelphia May 8

‘Abbott Elementary' star, creator Quinta Brunson receives honorary degree from Temple University

Emmy Awards Jan 15

Quinta Brunson, ‘The Bear' and ‘Beef' snag wins at Emmys as ‘Succession' outshines other dramas

Abbott said her years in education were about being able to touch young lives.

It was Abbott's inspiration that led Brunson to create the television series that later went on to win multiple Primetime Emmy Awards.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us