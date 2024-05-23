Joyce Abbott, who inspired ‘Abbott Elementary,' honored with mural and office renaming

A retired educator who inspired the hit sitcom "Abbott Elementary" received a special honor from the school she served.

On Wednesday, Joyce Abbott was honored with a mural at the Andrew Hamilton School in West Philadelphia.

The portrait includes her mother and former Andrew Hamilton student and "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson.

The school also renamed its office "The Joyce Abbott Office" in honor of her. Abbott was a teacher, dean and climate manager at Hamilton before retiring.

Abbott said her years in education were about being able to touch young lives.

It was Abbott's inspiration that led Brunson to create the television series that later went on to win multiple Primetime Emmy Awards.