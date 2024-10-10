Philadelphia native Jill Scott honored with a mural at alma mater, Girls' High

Multi-Grammy award wining singer and Philadelphia native Jill Scott was honored by her alma mater.

Philadelphia High School for Girls -- also known as Girls’ High -- unveiled a new mural that celebrates the schools 175th anniversary and honors all the women who graduated over the years, including Scott.

Scott or "Jilly From Philly" made her way back home to North Philadelphia to be a part of the school's very important birthday.

The ceremony kicked off with a song written by Scott and she also spoke about how Philadelphia means so much to her.

“This is Philly we experience some tough things and we keep finding ways to love and keep finding ways to be creative. That’s what Philly did for me. It gave me strength," said Scott.

The mural, entitled Luminaries, was designed by artist Patrick Dougher in partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia.

It exemplifies excellence, inclusivity and impact, a message students at Girls' High are living in real time.

"Ever since I came to Girls' High, what I was hearing was legacy and sisterhood. And when I came here, I got that," student Zahiya Daniels told NBC10.