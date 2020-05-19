A man sexually assaulted one woman and shot another inside a West Philadelphia apartment early Sunday.

The man entered their basement apartment bedroom on Brockton Road around 5:20 a.m., Philadelphia police said.

Once inside, the man wearing a ski mask sexually assaulted one woman and shot the other in the abdomen, police said. The 23-year-old who was shot was listed in stable condition at the hospital.

The man ran off in an unknown direction.

On Tuesday, police released surveillance images of a person of interest in the case. The video shows an armed man in dark clothing wearing gloves trying car door handles before he opened the door of a sedan and reached inside.

Police called the man armed and dangerous and urged anyone who recognizes him to call 911. Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3252 or 215-685-3264.