Retail theft crew busted, used kids as young as 9 to commit crimes, police say

Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department have announced the bust of, what they called in a statement ahead of the day, "a large retail theft crew," that operated in the city and surrounding areas on Tuesday.

According to police, this crew consisted of at least nine people and utilized children and teens to help commit retail thefts.

Inspector Raymond Evers of the Philadelphia Police Department said that the group has been dismantled after two women -- including one said to be the ringleader -- were arrested on Thursday, last week.

‘It’s absolutely unbelievable that an adult would use a nine-year-old to commit a crime," he said. "It's absolutely a disgrace."

According to Evers, officials apprehended Janiyah Robinson, 19 and Ayonna Robinson, 24 -- who, he said, aren't related -- after the robbery of a Lululemon store in Suburban Square, in Upper Merion Township on Thursday.

Both have been charged with theft and related offences. Evers said that seven other individuals are sought in these crimes.

He claimed 19-year-old Janiyah Robinson was the ringleader and she recruited teens and children to assist in retail thefts, knowing the kids didn't have prior criminal records.

At least twice, he said, a 9-year-old girl was used to help assist in retail crimes. Evers said police don't believe the girl's parents had any idea of what she was involved in.

The crew targeted Lululemon stores in Philadelphia and Upper Merion Township as well as a Givenchy in King of Prussia and other high end shops, Evers said.

Typically, he said, the crew would pull a car up to these stores, enter in a group armed with garbage bags, load up on expensive designer items and flee.

"The incidents would take less than two minutes to occur," said Evers. "So, by the time the police arrived, they were gone."

Evers said that this crew targeted Lululemon and other high end stores since November of last year, and could score thousands in any incident.

Losses at a Lululemon in Philadelphia that was repeatedly targeted, he said, were upwards of $40,000. In just one robbery in Lower Merion Township, four individuals in this crew were able to steal about $10,000 worth of items, he said.

Overall, police have linked this group to crimes that have cost area businesses at least $75,000.

"We aren't talking about a child stealing a candy bar," he said. "These crews are coming through and committing thousands of dollars of theft."

He also said that the crew would take these items and sell them at bars throughout the region and online.

Police aren't yet sure just how many times individuals involved in this retail theft crew robbed area businesses, but, Evers said, investigators are still reviewing video from stores throughout the region.

Retail thefts have been a significant concern in the region as Lululemon stores throughout the area saw three robberies in one week last month.

In fact, on Wednesday, April 24, three adults and a pregnant teenager were killed while three others were injured after a police chase ended in a fiery crash on Route 322 in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, officials said.

This crash occurred after State Police troopers pursued a vehicle believed to be involved in a recent string of retail thefts.

Evers said he was unsure if the individuals involved in that deadly crash had any connection to the retail theft operation that was busted up last week.