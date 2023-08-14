What to Know "As summer winds down, pools will begin to close for the 2023 season," Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Department said.

The free public pools began closing for the season on Sunday, Aug. 13.

The last pools are set to be drained on Sept. 6.

Time is quickly running out for you to dip your toes in Philadelphia's free public swimming pools during the summer of 2023.

The Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department began closing neighborhood pools on Sunday, Aug. 13.

"As summer winds down, pools will begin to close for the 2023 season," Parks & Rec said in its closure announcement.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Time is flying! We can’t believe we’re already saying our summer camp goodbyes and posting the pool closing schedule😢



Check out the last day to enjoy your local pool this summer: https://t.co/0wKPuEzzFY pic.twitter.com/OEcqYmv8Kv — Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (@PhilaParkandRec) August 11, 2023

With school just around the corner, more public pools will be closed in the days and weeks ahead.

Initially, the City said that this summer -- unlike last year -- it hired enough lifeguards and staff to open all 60 pools -- in total, about 700 pool staff, including 350 lifeguards were manning the pools. That goal took some time as some pools still weren't open by late July and early August.

"Philadelphia Parks & Recreation worked hard to open and staff all 60 available outdoor public pools this summer," Parks & Rec said on its website. "These pools provide residents with a free place to cool down and have fun. Thanks to our site supervisors, lifeguards, pool maintenance, and operations staff for making this happen!"

A handful of pools will close Pools will close on a rolling basis most days through early September.

When do free Philly public pools close?

Parks & Rec noted, "Pool closing dates are subject to change, and draining times may vary. Please confirm details with your local pool staff."

Week of Aug. 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13

Monday, August 14

Tuesday, August 15

Ford Pool – 609 Snyder Ave., 19148

Morris Estate Pool – 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126

Wednesday, August 16

Thursday, August 17

Cruz Playground – 1431 N. 6th St., 19122

Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111

Mander Pool – 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121

Friday, August 18

Saturday, August 19

Week of Aug. 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20

Monday, August 21

Athletic Pool – 1401 N. 26th St., 19121

Houseman Pool – 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124

Tuesday, August 22

Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., 19130

O’Connor Pool – 2601 South St., 19146

Waterloo Pool – 2502 N. Howard St., 19133

Wednesday, August 23

Thursday, August 24

Lonnie Young Pool – 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138

Pleasant Pool – 6720 Boyer St., 19119

Friday, August 25

Dendy Pool – 1501-39 N. 10th St., 19122

Mitchell Pool – 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114

Saturday, August 26

Lee Pool – 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104

Week of Aug. 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27

Cione Pool – 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125

J. Finnegan Pool – 6801 Grovers Ave., 19142

Monday, August 28

Chew Pool – 1800 Washington Ave., 19146

Heitzman Pool – 2136 Castor Ave., 19134

Tuesday, August 29

Stinger Square Pool – 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146

Wednesday, August 30

Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131

Thursday, August 31

Gathers Pool – 2501 Diamond St., 19121

Friday, September 1

Awbury Pool – 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138

Christy Pool – 728 S. 55th St., 19143

Scanlon Pool – 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134

Saturday, September 2

Week of Sept. 3, 2023

Monday, September 4

Wednesday, September 6

Just want a spritz?

There are dozens of spraygrounds open where you can cool off through Labor Day.