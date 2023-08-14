swim philly

‘Summer winds down': When Philly is closing its free public pools in 2023

Summer is winding down and that means that Philadelphia's public pools have started to close. Here's the full list of closing dates so you can see when your neighborhood pool is being drained

By Dan Stamm

What to Know

  • "As summer winds down, pools will begin to close for the 2023 season," Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Department said.
  • The free public pools began closing for the season on Sunday, Aug. 13.
  • The last pools are set to be drained on Sept. 6.

Time is quickly running out for you to dip your toes in Philadelphia's free public swimming pools during the summer of 2023.

The Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department began closing neighborhood pools on Sunday, Aug. 13.

"As summer winds down, pools will begin to close for the 2023 season," Parks & Rec said in its closure announcement.

With school just around the corner, more public pools will be closed in the days and weeks ahead.

Initially, the City said that this summer -- unlike last year -- it hired enough lifeguards and staff to open all 60 pools -- in total, about 700 pool staff, including 350 lifeguards were manning the pools. That goal took some time as some pools still weren't open by late July and early August.

"Philadelphia Parks & Recreation worked hard to open and staff all 60 available outdoor public pools this summer," Parks & Rec said on its website. "These pools provide residents with a free place to cool down and have fun. Thanks to our site supervisors, lifeguards, pool maintenance, and operations staff for making this happen!"

A handful of pools will close Pools will close on a rolling basis most days through early September.

When do free Philly public pools close?

Parks & Rec noted, "Pool closing dates are subject to change, and draining times may vary. Please confirm details with your local pool staff."

Week of Aug. 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13

Monday, August 14

Tuesday, August 15

Wednesday, August 16

Thursday, August 17

Friday, August 18

Saturday, August 19

Week of Aug. 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20

Monday, August 21

Tuesday, August 22

Wednesday, August 23

Thursday, August 24

Friday, August 25

Saturday, August 26

  • Lee Pool – 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104

Week of Aug. 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27

Monday, August 28

Tuesday, August 29

Wednesday, August 30

Thursday, August 31

Friday, September 1

Saturday, September 2

Week of Sept. 3, 2023

Monday, September 4

Wednesday, September 6

Just want a spritz?

There are dozens of spraygrounds open where you can cool off through Labor Day.

