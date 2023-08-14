What to Know
- "As summer winds down, pools will begin to close for the 2023 season," Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Department said.
- The free public pools began closing for the season on Sunday, Aug. 13.
- The last pools are set to be drained on Sept. 6.
Time is quickly running out for you to dip your toes in Philadelphia's free public swimming pools during the summer of 2023.
The Philadelphia Parks and Recreation Department began closing neighborhood pools on Sunday, Aug. 13.
"As summer winds down, pools will begin to close for the 2023 season," Parks & Rec said in its closure announcement.
With school just around the corner, more public pools will be closed in the days and weeks ahead.
Initially, the City said that this summer -- unlike last year -- it hired enough lifeguards and staff to open all 60 pools -- in total, about 700 pool staff, including 350 lifeguards were manning the pools. That goal took some time as some pools still weren't open by late July and early August.
"Philadelphia Parks & Recreation worked hard to open and staff all 60 available outdoor public pools this summer," Parks & Rec said on its website. "These pools provide residents with a free place to cool down and have fun. Thanks to our site supervisors, lifeguards, pool maintenance, and operations staff for making this happen!"
A handful of pools will close Pools will close on a rolling basis most days through early September.
When do free Philly public pools close?
Parks & Rec noted, "Pool closing dates are subject to change, and draining times may vary. Please confirm details with your local pool staff."
Week of Aug. 13, 2023
Sunday, August 13
- Barry Pool – 1800 Johnston St., 19145
- F.J. Myers Pool – 5800 Chester Ave., 19143
- Johnny Sample (Cobbs Creek) Pool – 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139
- Lackman Pool – 1101 Bartlett St., 19115
- Sacks Pool – 400 Washington Ave., 19147
Monday, August 14
- Bridesburg Recreation Center – 4625 Richmond St., 19137
- East Poplar Pool – 820 N. 8th St., 19123
- Jacobs Pool – 4500 Linden Ave., 19114
Tuesday, August 15
- Ford Pool – 609 Snyder Ave., 19148
- Morris Estate Pool – 1610 W. Chelten Ave., 19126
Wednesday, August 16
- Fletcher (Mill Creek) Pool – 743 N. 48th St., 19139
- Jardel Pool – 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111
- Piccoli Pool – 1501 E. Bristol Ave., 19124
Thursday, August 17
- Cruz Playground – 1431 N. 6th St., 19122
- Fox Chase Pool – 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111
- Mander Pool – 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121
Friday, August 18
- C.B. Moore Pool – 2551 N. 22nd St., 19132
- Feltonville Pool – 4726-4700 Ella St, Philadelphia, PA, 19120
- Lincoln Pool – 3201 Ryan Ave., 19136
Saturday, August 19
- American Legion Pool – 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135
- Marian Anderson Pool – 740 S. 17th St., 19146
- Northern Liberties Pool – 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123
Week of Aug. 20, 2023
Sunday, August 20
- Cherashore Pool – 851–951 W. Olney Ave., 19120
- Hancock Pool – 147 Master St., 19122
- Kendrick Pool – 5822 Ridge Ave., 19128
- Lawncrest Pool – 6000 Rising Sun Ave., 19111
Monday, August 21
- Athletic Pool – 1401 N. 26th St., 19121
- Houseman Pool – 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124
Tuesday, August 22
- Francisville Pool – 1737 Francis St., 19130
- O’Connor Pool – 2601 South St., 19146
- Waterloo Pool – 2502 N. Howard St., 19133
Wednesday, August 23
- Butch Ellis Pool (39th & Olive) – 700 N. 39th St., 19104
- Simpson Pool – 1010 Arrott St., 19124
Thursday, August 24
- Lonnie Young Pool – 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138
- Pleasant Pool – 6720 Boyer St., 19119
Friday, August 25
- Dendy Pool – 1501-39 N. 10th St., 19122
- Mitchell Pool – 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114
Saturday, August 26
- Lee Pool – 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104
Week of Aug. 27, 2023
Sunday, August 27
- Cione Pool – 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125
- J. Finnegan Pool – 6801 Grovers Ave., 19142
Monday, August 28
- Chew Pool – 1800 Washington Ave., 19146
- Heitzman Pool – 2136 Castor Ave., 19134
Tuesday, August 29
- Stinger Square Pool – 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146
Wednesday, August 30
- Shepard Pool – 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131
Thursday, August 31
- Gathers Pool – 2501 Diamond St., 19121
Friday, September 1
- Awbury Pool – 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138
- Christy Pool – 728 S. 55th St., 19143
- Scanlon Pool – 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134
Saturday, September 2
- Belfield Pool – 2109 W. Chew Ave., 19138
- Kelly Pool – 4231 Lansdowne Dr., 19131
- Lederer (Fishtown) Pool – 1219–25 E. Montgomery Ave., 19125
- Penrose Pool- 1101 W. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia, PA, 19122
Week of Sept. 3, 2023
Monday, September 4
- Baker Pool – 5433 Lansdowne Ave., 19131
- Hunting Park Pool – 900 Hunting Park Ave., 19140
- Murphy Pool – 300 W. Shunk St., 19148
- Ridgway Pool – 1301 Carpenter St., 19147
- Vogt Pool – 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
Wednesday, September 6
- M.L. King, Jr. Pool – 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121
- Shuler Pool – 3000 N. 27th St., 19132
- Tustin Pool – 5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151
Just want a spritz?
There are dozens of spraygrounds open where you can cool off through Labor Day.
