Parts of Philadelphia are still waiting to splash into summer as some free pools have yet to open.

NBC10 confirmed that a lack of lifeguards and staff is forcing the public swimming pools to have a delayed start to the season.

The Philadelphia Inquirer was the first to report that the Parks and Recreation office is facing a backlog as hopeful new Lifeguards submitted their applications.

“For those pools still struggling to staff up, we are currently working hand-in-hand with the final group of lifeguard candidates," Parks and Rec spokesperson Maita Soukup told the Inquirer.

Pools to open

Pools still closed

Gathers Pool, Baker Pool, Amos Pool, M.L. King, Jr. Pool

Parks & Rec is planning for the pools that are opening later this summer to stay open longer, the Inquirer reported.