Philadelphia

Lifeguard shortage keeping some Philly pools closed, for now

Some free public pools in Philadelphia will stay closed until late July or August because of staffing issues

By Emily Rose Grassi

Empty lifeguard tower at swimming pool
Getty Images

Parts of Philadelphia are still waiting to splash into summer as some free pools have yet to open.

NBC10 confirmed that a lack of lifeguards and staff is forcing the public swimming pools to have a delayed start to the season.

The Philadelphia Inquirer was the first to report that the Parks and Recreation office is facing a backlog as hopeful new Lifeguards submitted their applications.

“For those pools still struggling to staff up, we are currently working hand-in-hand with the final group of lifeguard candidates," Parks and Rec spokesperson Maita Soukup told the Inquirer.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Pools to open

Pools still closed

  • Gathers Pool, Baker Pool, Amos Pool, M.L. King, Jr. Pool

Parks & Rec is planning for the pools that are opening later this summer to stay open longer, the Inquirer reported.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Women's World Cup 54 mins ago

These women with Pa., NJ ties are playing for USWNT on soccer's biggest stage

West Philadelphia 7 hours ago

Girl, 11, struck by stray bullet as dozens of shots are fired

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiasummer fun
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us