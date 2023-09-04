Philadelphia Police officer, pregnant woman hurt in overnight crash

Law enforcement officials are investigating after an early Monday crash in Philadelphia's Bustleton neighborhood sent a Philadelphia Police officer and a pregnant woman to the hospital.

According to police, the incident happened before 2:30 a.m. on Monday when a Volvo traveling at a high rate of speed disregarded a red light at the intersection of Tyson and Bustleton avenues.

After running the light, officials said, the Volvo slammed into a Camry carrying a pregnant woman that was headed southbound on Bustleton Avenue, which then traveled into the rear of a Philadelphia Police vehicle.

The impact forced the police vehicle off the road and into the side of a pharmacy at that intersection, according to police.

For a short time after the incident, the officer was trapped in the police vehicle, law enforcement officials said.

Both the pregnant woman and the officer were taken to nearby hospitals where they were placed in stable condition, officials said.

Law enforcement officials have not provided any further information regarding the identities of the individuals involved or the condition of the driver of the Volvo that may have caused this crash.

But, police said, an investigation is ongoing.