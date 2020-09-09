Wednesday is deadline day for people camped out on Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway and at two other locations in the city to pack up the homeless camps and leave.

Philadelphia police began blocking the Parkway and surrounding roads around the largest of the homeless camps before the 9 a.m. deadline.

On Tuesday, Mayor Jim Kenney said the situation at the camps had become "untenable" due to what city officials have called unsanitary conditions and safety issues.

"We’ve gotten to a point where it’s just untenable to have this other health issue surrounding people in the outdoors, defecating outdoors, using drugs outdoors, in an environment that has created this situation," Kenney said of the camps on the Parkway, behind the Museum of Art and near the Philadelphia Housing Authority headquarters in North Philly.

Kenney has said officials have negotiated with organizers and others in the camps for nearly months and credited the protests with bringing new attention to homelessness. The mayor urged those still in the encampments to leave voluntarily before the 9 a.m. deadline.

But, as of 8:30 a.m., tents remained up along the Parkway as police closed off the area. Organizers set up barricades around the area as they chanted "Black lives matter."

Chants of “Black Lives Matter” as organizers set up barricades around the encampment @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/w5U4XCjWQu — Miguel Martinez-Valle (@MiguelMValle) September 9, 2020

Outreach groups are expected to reach out to those not wanting to leave the sites.

A federal judge last month gave the green light for the city to clear out the camps but required occupants to receive at least 72 hours' notice and said any property seized must be stored and returned. City workers earlier posted closure notices but postponed plans for action after camp residents sought an injunction.

The tent camp of more than 100 people on the Parkway was erected on a baseball field June 10. Organizers said the camps were tied to the Black Lives Matter movement and were demanding equal access to fair, safe and affordable housing. Philadelphia Housing Action — the coalition of groups that organized the encampment — said it was conceived as a form of political protest over homeless policies and the lack of low-income housing.

A lawyer representing occupants had asked the judge to block the eviction, arguing that the sites were protected by the First Amendment. City officials argued that the settlements violated city laws prohibiting camping and that the tent village on the Parkway, in particular, posed a threat to public “health, safety and welfare.”

But many residents of the camps don't want to go. They say they feel safer in the impromptu tent communities, supplied by organizers and full of people experiencing homelessness.

Food, clothing and other resources are easier to access there than in a homeless shelter, they say. Plus, some camp residents have been blacklisted from shelters and have nowhere else to go. Others don't want to compromise from their demand for permanent affordable housing.

City officials said they have established 260 rooms in hotels for people at particular risk for COVID-19, including those 65 and over or with underlying medical conditions. They also said they are planning a pilot “tiny house" village and are instituting a rapid rehousing program including up to two years of rental aid for people living on the street.