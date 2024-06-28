Philadelphia tops USA TODAY's list of ‘most walkable cities' for second year in a row

USA Today released it's list of the "10 best walkable cities for tourists in the US" and the City of Brotherly Love came in at No. 1 for the second year in a row.
Philadelphia got the top spot thanks to a panel of travel experts and readers who voted.
USA Today wrote:
"Philadelphia is beloved for its cultural and historical attractions, and its walkability is appreciated by residents and visitors. Tourists would likely most enjoy strolling Center City — home to the historic Old City and gorgeous Rittenhouse Square neighborhoods."
The other cities that made the list were:
- Providence, Rhode Island
- Key West, Florida
- St. Augustine, Florida
- New Orleans, Louisiana
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Chicago, Illinois
- New York City, New York
- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- St. Louis, Missouri
