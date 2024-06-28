Philadelphia

Philadelphia tops USA TODAY's list of ‘most walkable cities' for second year in a row

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

USA Today released it's list of the "10 best walkable cities for tourists in the US" and the City of Brotherly Love came in at No. 1 for the second year in a row.

Philadelphia got the top spot thanks to a panel of travel experts and readers who voted.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

USA Today wrote:

"Philadelphia is beloved for its cultural and historical attractions, and its walkability is appreciated by residents and visitors. Tourists would likely most enjoy strolling Center City — home to the historic Old City and gorgeous Rittenhouse Square neighborhoods."

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

South Philadelphia Jun 26

South Philadelphia pizzeria serving up some of the best slices in the US, New York Times says

Philadelphia Jun 26

Reading Terminal Market's first fully vegan deli celebrates new expanded space

The other cities that made the list were:

  • Providence, Rhode Island
  • Key West, Florida
  • St. Augustine, Florida
  • New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Boston, Massachusetts
  • Chicago, Illinois
  • New York City, New York
  • Chattanooga, Tennessee
  • St. Louis, Missouri
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us