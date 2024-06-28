Philadelphia tops USA TODAY's list of ‘most walkable cities' for second year in a row

USA Today released it's list of the "10 best walkable cities for tourists in the US" and the City of Brotherly Love came in at No. 1 for the second year in a row.

Philadelphia got the top spot thanks to a panel of travel experts and readers who voted.

USA Today wrote:

"Philadelphia is beloved for its cultural and historical attractions, and its walkability is appreciated by residents and visitors. Tourists would likely most enjoy strolling Center City — home to the historic Old City and gorgeous Rittenhouse Square neighborhoods."

The other cities that made the list were:

Providence, Rhode Island

Key West, Florida

St. Augustine, Florida

New Orleans, Louisiana

Boston, Massachusetts

Chicago, Illinois

New York City, New York

Chattanooga, Tennessee

St. Louis, Missouri