The Philadelphia Music Alliance presented three $100,000 checks to university presidents from Drexel University, Temple University and University of the Arts.

The donations will provide musical scholarships for eligible students to attend college.

The Music Alliance creates and sponsors programs and events that develop and support Philadelphia's musical community.

Its music education programs serve city school students and local college students. The PMA helps to fill a void created by shrinking budgets for cultural programs in the city and in schools.

Best known for creating the Walk of Fame along Philly's Avenue of the Arts, the PMA honors Philadelphia area musicians, music professionals and radio DJ’s who have made historic, significant contributions to the world of music with more than 150 bronze commemorative plaques lining Broad Street.

According to their website, the PMA works to ensure a continued vibrant music making community through its music education programs.