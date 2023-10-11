Philadelphia libraries get new hours, plan to open all branches on Saturdays

Starting Monday, the Free Library of Philadelphia is implementing new fall hours that will impact most branches and officials have announced a plan to bring back Saturday hours at all branches "very soon."

In detailing the new hours, Kelly Richards, President and Director of the Free Library of Philadelphia, said that the move will allow the library system to "make better use" of library resources.

“These changes will allow us to make better use of staffing and other resources during times when more patrons are in our buildings,” said Richards in a statement. “We are also very excited to bring back Saturday hours to all FLP libraries.”

The updated hours will take effect on Monday, Oct. 16.

However, when the updated hours take effect, Saturday hours will not resume just yet -- though, officials said that should change "very soon."

"In an effort to provide Philadelphia with six-day library service, additional library staff will be hired," library officials noted in a statement. "Look for more information to be shared in the coming weeks."

Here's a look at how the new hours will impact library branches once they go into effect:

Parkway Central Library

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: Coming Soon

Officials said the website, www.freelibrary.org has details on new hours of individual departments within this library.

Neighborhood branches: Andorra, Bushrod, Bustleton, Charles Santore, Chestnut Hill, David Cohen Ogontz, Eastwick, Falls of Schuylkill, Fishtown, Fox Chase, Fumo Family, Greater Olney, Haverford, Holmesburg, Independence, Joseph E. Coleman Northwest Regional, Katherine Drexel, Logan, Lovett Memorial, Lucien E. Blackwell West Philadelphia Regional, Northeast Regional, Oak Lane, Philadelphia City Institute, Queen Memorial, Richmond, Roxborough, South Philadelphia, Tacony, Thomas F. Donatucci, Sr., Torresdale, Wadsworth, Walnut Street West, Welsh Road, West Oak Lane, Whitman, and Wynnefield libraries.

Monday & Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: Coming Soon

The following neighborhood libraries will operate on a modified schedule: Cecil B. Moore, Charles L. Durham, Haddington, Kensington, Lillian Marrero, McPherson Square, Nicetown-Tioga, Overbook Park, Ramonita G. de Rodriguez, Widener, and Wyoming libraries.

Monday & Tuesday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: Coming soon.

The following libraries are currently closed for renovations: Kingsessing, Paschalville, Frankford, Lawncrest, and Blanche A. Nixon/Cobbs Creek libraries.