On Thursday, Sept. 18, the city of Philadelphia will be saying goodbye to an officer who was killed in the line of duty.

The procession for slain Officer Jaime Roman is scheduled to begin at 5:15 a.m. from the John F. Givnish Funeral Home and make its way to the Philadelphia Public Services Building.

Then, starting at 6:15 a.m., Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel will join officers from the police department to march behind the hearse from the Public Services Building to the Cathedral Basilica.

What roads will be closed?

Southbound on Broad Street from Callowhill Street

Westbound on Arch Street to the Parkway

Northwest on the Parkway to 18th Street

Northbound on 18th Street to the Basilica

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. the public is welcome to participate in the viewing for Officer Roman at the Basilica of S.S. Peter and Paul at 1723 Race Street.

The funeral services for Roman will begin shortly after the viewing ends, but officials said that seating inside the church is only for family, friends, law enforcement and dignitaries.

If you would like to view the funeral, a Jumbo Tron will be set up outside of the church.

Following the service, the Executive Team, Command Staff, FOP Executive Team, 25th Police District, and other uniformed personnel will be stationed for Roman's final honors.

The first of the two viewings for Roman took place on Wednesday, Sept. 18. He was remembered for his six and a half years spent with the 25th district, but most importantly, for his role as the leader of his household.

Officer Roman shot, killed

The Philadelphia police officer was shot in the line of duty in June during what officials believed to be a routine traffic stop.

Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Kevin Bethel said at the time that the incident was a senseless shooting.

Bethel said that, after watching video from the event, he had seen nothing -- no escalation or flared tempers -- in the moments that led to the officer's shooting.

Officer Roman passed away more than two months after a gunman -- later identified as 36-year-old Ramon Rodriguez-Vázquez -- fled a traffic stop and shot the officer in the neck, investigators said.

After the shooting, officials said, Rodriguez-Vázquez changed clothes and held a man hostage in his home all within the span of about 15 minutes in Kensington back on June 22, 2024.

Roman leaves behind a wife and two children -- a 7-year-old daughter and a 4-year-old son.