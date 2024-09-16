Funeral details announced for fallen Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Roman

Philadelphia Police Officer Jaime Junior Roman will be laid to rest on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, following a funeral ceremony at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul of Philadelphia.

Roman died on Sept. 10, 2024, two months after he was shot during a traffic stop in Kensington.

In an online memorial, Roman was remembered as a devoted husband to his wife, Jazmin Hernandez and a doting father to his seven-year-old daughter, Evelina Roman and 4-year-old son, Jaime Roman.

"In his free time Jaime enjoyed spending time outdoors, running or biking, long drives while listening to country music, and building Lego sets with his son, but above all his greatest joy in life was his family," the memorial reads. "Jaime was known for his ability to sense when others needed help. He consistently prioritized the needs and wellbeing of others. Jazmin describes him as the most selfless person she has ever met. He will be remembered as a cherished husband, father, son, brother, grandson, and friend. Jaime will live on in the hearts of all who loved him."

Also, Roman, the memorial noted, graduated from Philadelphia's Nueva Esperanza High School in 2011, and srved as a Philadelphia Police Department officer for nearly seven years.

"During his time on the force, Jaime forged countless friendships within his police family," notes the memorial. "He will be fondly remembered for his honorable dedication to others, magnetic sense of humor and his deep devotion to serve."

Philadelphia's City Council has cancelled its planned meeting for Thursday in order to allow councilmembers to attend the funeral. Also, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is expected to attend the services on Thursday, as well.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, since 1828, more than 260 Philadelphia Police officers have given their lives in the line of duty.

Roman's friends and relatives are invited to Jaime’s Life Celebration on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at John F. Givnish Life Celebration Home of Philadelphia, located at 10975 Academy Road.

An additional viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul of Philadelphia, at 1723 Race Street, from 8 to 11 am with his Funeral Mass to follow at noon.

Interment will be private.

To share memories of Jaime, please visit www.lifecelebration.com or call 215-281-0100.