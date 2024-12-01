Philadelphia

Man stabbed in the head, face inside Northeast Philly prison on Saturday

By Emily Rose Grassi

A man was stabbed several times inside the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Northeast Philly on Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Officers were alerted to the incident around 6 p.m. on Nov. 30 after a 32-year-old man was stabbed in his head and face, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

An arrest was made, but officers were not able to recover the weapon involved, police said.

This incident comes one day after two men were stabbed inside the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility that is also located in Northeast Philadelphia.

