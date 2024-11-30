Philadelphia

1 stabbed in the head, 1 stabbed in the back inside Philly prison on Friday

One man was stabbed in the back three times and another man was stabbed one time in the head at Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility

By Emily Rose Grassi

One man was stabbed in the back and another was stabbed in the head inside a prison in Philly on Friday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The stabbing happened just before 7:30 p.m. inside the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday, Nov. 29, police said.

According to officials, a 30-year-old man was stabbed three times in the back and a 31-year-old man was stabbed once in the head.

Both of the men were taken to a nearby hospital where they were placed in stable condition, officials said.

Officials were able to recover the weapons believed to be involved in this stabbing incident.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

