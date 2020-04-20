Philadelphia Icon Suzanne Roberts Dies at 98

Suzanne Roberts, an iconic Philadelphia philanthropist, television host, actress and advocate passed away Monday at the age of 98.

Roberts’ family announced she died of natural causes in Philadelphia.

Roberts was the widow of Comcast founder Ralph Roberts but was also a trailblazer in her own right. She spent a lifetime in public and community service and was also an award-winning actress, director, producer and host of the popular television show, “Seeking Solutions With Suzanne.”

The daughter of a real estate entrepreneur who was instrumental in prison reform in Philadelphia, Roberts spent her entire life giving back to her community through advocacy for at-risk children and teens and her support of the theater and arts community.

Roberts was also an accomplished actress who performed in several plays, many dealing with topical themes such as racism and alcoholism.

Roberts also conducted landmark psychotherapy work with emotionally disturbed Navajo children, which led to the documentary film, “Discoveries in Communication.”

In 2000, Roberts created the Emmy-Award winning television series “Seeking Solutions With Suzanne,” a show aimed at informing senior citizens with helpful medical advice.

Roberts won many awards during her lifetime, including honorary doctorates from Drexel and Arcadia Universities, the Eastern Pennsylvania Geriatric Society Lifetime Achievement Award, the Women’s Image Network (WIN) Lifetime Achievement Award and the Philadelphia Award in 2014, in recognition of her lifetime contributions to the City of Philadelphia in the worlds of business, philanthropy and arts and culture.

Roberts was married to Comcast founder Ralph Roberts for 72 years before his death. She is survived by four of her five children and their spouses, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

"Suzanne was a remarkable mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose energy, spirit, humor, kindness and determination were admired by all who knew her,” a family spokesperson wrote.

“She had an amazing and inspirational life filled with friends and family and so much purpose. The life she shared with her husband Ralph for 72 years was extraordinary. Together, they followed their dreams and gave back to their beloved community by helping so many.”