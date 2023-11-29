Franklin Institute's IMAX theater will not reopen

After temporarily closing during the 2020 pandemic, the Franklin Institute’s Tuttleman IMAX theater will not reopen, a spokesperson for the museum confirmed with NBC10.

“The Franklin Institute is committed to providing its guests with exceptional experiences designed to educate and inspire them,” the spokesperson wrote. “After careful consideration, the Franklin Institute has decided not to reopen its IMAX theater, as it is not a viable business model for the museum at this time. This decision is based on several factors, including the need for a complete replacement of 34-year-old, now obsolete technology and infrastructure. Instead, The Franklin Institute will focus on delivering six new exhibits in the coming years, starting with Wondrous Space, and continue to offer popular programming such as Science After Hours and films in the newly upgraded state-of-the-art Fels Planetarium.”

The Franklin Institute – located on 222 North 20th Street in Philadelphia – along with its IMAX theater closed in March 2020 during the COVID pandemic. The museum reopened in July 2020, closed again during the 2020 holiday season and then reopened again in January 2021. The IMAX theater remained closed the entire time however.

AMC Cherry Hill 24 & IMAX – 2121 Route 38, Cherry Hill, NJ

AMC Philadelphia Mills 14 & IMAX – 1149 Franklin Mills Circle, Philadelphia, PA

Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX – Mall Boulevard across from the Plaza King of Prussia, King of Prussia, PA

AMC Neshaminy 24 & IMAX – 3900 Rockhill Drive, Bensalem, PA

Regal Warrington Crossing & IMAX – 140 Easton Road, Warrington, PA

Penn Cinema Riverfront & IMAX – 401 South Madison Street, Wilmington, Delaware

Regal Downingtown & IMAX – 100 Quarry Road, Downingtown, PA

AMC Center Valley 16 & IMAX – 2805 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley, PA

RC Reading Movies 11 & IMAX – 30 North Second Street, Reading, PA