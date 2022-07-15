Man Found Shot to Death Near Running Car During Another Deadly Night in Philly

At least two people were killed and another hurt as gun violence continued to strike in Philadelphia overnight.

The deadly shootings Thursday night into Friday morning took place in the Tacony and Tioga neighborhoods.

Police officers were called to the intersection of Longshore Avenue and Ditman Street in the Tacony section of Northeast Philadelphia around 11:30 p.m. Thursday to find a man shot in the chest bleeding on the sidewalk, investigators said.

Medics pronounced the man dead just before midnight, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police found evidence that at least one shot was fired near the man, Small said. They also found an unattended car with its engine running and passenger door open parked about 50 feet away.

Police hoped surveillance video would help them track down the killer.

Then, around 1 a.m. Friday, police officers responded to a home along North 17th Street, near Erie Avenue, in the Tioga section of North Philadelphia.

Police found evidence of a shooting that took place in the front doorway of a home, but no victim, Small said. Police soon were told that a young woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from a gunshot wound to her neck.

Police found a handgun and floor at the scene, which is where the woman's boyfriend lives, Small said.

The incident appeared to be "domestic related," Small said. Police took the woman's boyfriend into custody for questioning, he said. No charges were filed as of Friday morning.

Finally, around 1:30 a.m., police were called to 54th and Berks streets in West Philadelphia to find evidence that at least 10 shots had been fired in front of a business, Small said. They later found a man with a gunshot wound to his back being treated at a hospital.

As of the end of Thursday, at least 292 people have been killed in Philadelphia in 2022, according to police data. That's down 2% from the same time last year, which wound up the deadliest on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.