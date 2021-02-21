Philadelphia Closing Center City Streets for Helicopter Lift

Streets in Center City will be intermittently closed Sunday due to a planned helicopter lift of heavy equipment.

The closures are expected to run through 1 p.m. Though the impacted streets won’t be shut down for the entire time, drivers and pedestrians should expect delays as the helicopter flies overhead, Philadelphia Streets Department spokeswoman Keisha McCarty-Skelton said in a press release.

Here is a breakdown of the closures:

Market Street from 23rd to 30th streets

23rd Street from Arch to Market streets

N. Schuylkill Avenue from John. F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street

S. Schuylkill Avenue from Market to Chestnut streets

Police will be on hand to help with traffic flow and safety, and there will still be access for emergency vehicles, McCarty-Skelton said.