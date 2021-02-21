Philadelphia Closing Center City Streets for Helicopter Lift

Streets in Center City will be intermittently closed Sunday due to a planned helicopter lift of heavy equipment.
The closures are expected to run through 1 p.m. Though the impacted streets won’t be shut down for the entire time, drivers and pedestrians should expect delays as the helicopter flies overhead, Philadelphia Streets Department spokeswoman Keisha McCarty-Skelton said in a press release.
Here is a breakdown of the closures:
- Market Street from 23rd to 30th streets
- 23rd Street from Arch to Market streets
- N. Schuylkill Avenue from John. F. Kennedy Boulevard to Market Street
- S. Schuylkill Avenue from Market to Chestnut streets
Police will be on hand to help with traffic flow and safety, and there will still be access for emergency vehicles, McCarty-Skelton said.