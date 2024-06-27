From Nigerian, Liberian to Caribbean and more; you can get all these delicious foods for the next few days.

Philadelphia African Restaurant Week (PHARW) is a celebration of the best food at Philadelphia Pan-African restaurants around the city.

“African Restaurant Week presents an exciting and unique opportunity to celebrate the best of African culture and is a great tool for socio-economic and cultural impact. This mission-driven festival aims to promote emerging African/African-American/Caribbean voices in the global culinary movement, foster communal and cultural ties, support the economic development of locally owned food businesses, and increase access to healthy food choices in our neighborhoods and communities” said Akin Akinsanya, founder of the African Restaurant Week.

Different Philadelphia eateries are promoting special offerings with prix fixe lunch and discounted dinner menus featuring delicacies at participating restaurants for the 2024 season.

This event is featured as part of Immigrant Heritage Month, an initiative started by the Office of Immigrant Affairs.

Don't miss out on this delicious journey across the Philadelphia restaurant scene.

What restaurants are participating in PHAWRW?

Food Geez (Liberian)

Offering: 10% discount

Where: 6326 Sackett Street, Philadelphia

New Era (Nigerian)

Offering: 10% discount

Where: 1500 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Unit 5, Philadelphia

New Era is offering an exclusive giveaway for three lucky winners to get a free meal voucher for June 30, 2024.

Macho's Delish Mix (Tex Mex)

Offering: Lunch special until 3 p.m.

Where: 6249 Catharine Street, Philadelphia

Gou Haitian Restaurant (Haitian)

Offering: 15% discount

Where: 5734 Old 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Eatwell Philly (African)

Offering: 10% discount

Where: 106 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Ackee Tree Restaurant (Jamaican)

Offering: 10% discount

Where: 6631 Woodland Ave, Philadelphia

Meskerem Ethio Restaurant (Ethiopian)

Offering: 10% discount

Where: 6505 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia

Gojjo Ethiopian Restaurant (Ethiopian)

Offering: 10% discount

Where: 4540 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia

Prime Fusion (Nigerian)

Offering: 10% discount

Where: 2425 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia

Aunty K's Restaurant (West African)

Offering: 10% discount

Where: 547 Church Lane, Lansdowne

Amina Philadelphia (Soul Food)

Offering: 10% discount

Where: 104 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Black Hen (Fried Chicken)

Offering: 10% discount

Where: 120 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia

Buna Cafe (Ethiopian)

Where: 5121 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia

Click here for more restaurants to discover in the city.