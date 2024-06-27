From Nigerian, Liberian to Caribbean and more; you can get all these delicious foods for the next few days.
Philadelphia African Restaurant Week (PHARW) is a celebration of the best food at Philadelphia Pan-African restaurants around the city.
“African Restaurant Week presents an exciting and unique opportunity to celebrate the best of African culture and is a great tool for socio-economic and cultural impact. This mission-driven festival aims to promote emerging African/African-American/Caribbean voices in the global culinary movement, foster communal and cultural ties, support the economic development of locally owned food businesses, and increase access to healthy food choices in our neighborhoods and communities” said Akin Akinsanya, founder of the African Restaurant Week.
Different Philadelphia eateries are promoting special offerings with prix fixe lunch and discounted dinner menus featuring delicacies at participating restaurants for the 2024 season.
This event is featured as part of Immigrant Heritage Month, an initiative started by the Office of Immigrant Affairs.
Don't miss out on this delicious journey across the Philadelphia restaurant scene.
What restaurants are participating in PHAWRW?
Food Geez (Liberian)
- Offering: 10% discount
- Where: 6326 Sackett Street, Philadelphia
New Era (Nigerian)
- Offering: 10% discount
- Where: 1500 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Unit 5, Philadelphia
New Era is offering an exclusive giveaway for three lucky winners to get a free meal voucher for June 30, 2024.
Macho's Delish Mix (Tex Mex)
- Offering: Lunch special until 3 p.m.
- Where: 6249 Catharine Street, Philadelphia
Gou Haitian Restaurant (Haitian)
- Offering: 15% discount
- Where: 5734 Old 2nd Street, Philadelphia
Eatwell Philly (African)
- Offering: 10% discount
- Where: 106 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
Ackee Tree Restaurant (Jamaican)
- Offering: 10% discount
- Where: 6631 Woodland Ave, Philadelphia
Meskerem Ethio Restaurant (Ethiopian)
- Offering: 10% discount
- Where: 6505 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia
Gojjo Ethiopian Restaurant (Ethiopian)
- Offering: 10% discount
- Where: 4540 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia
Prime Fusion (Nigerian)
- Offering: 10% discount
- Where: 2425 Grays Ferry Avenue, Philadelphia
Aunty K's Restaurant (West African)
- Offering: 10% discount
- Where: 547 Church Lane, Lansdowne
Amina Philadelphia (Soul Food)
- Offering: 10% discount
- Where: 104 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
Black Hen (Fried Chicken)
- Offering: 10% discount
- Where: 120 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia
Buna Cafe (Ethiopian)
- Where: 5121 Baltimore Avenue, Philadelphia
Click here for more restaurants to discover in the city.