Initiative to remove abandoned cars from Philly streets begins

The city of Philadelphia is working on getting abandoned cars removed from neighborhood streets with a new initiative.

Residents in the Northeast section of the city say that they're looking forward to the clean up event in their neighborhood on Wednesday.

Police with the Neighborhood Service Unit began the sweep on Monday after the department got over 800 calls from residents reporting cars that were abandoned in their neighborhoods.

Officials say that abandoned cars create quality of life challenges as they lower property values and attract crime as well as pose environmental hazards by possible leaking harmful substances.

This initiative is part of Mayor Cherelle Parker's efforts to make Philadelphia safer, greener and cleaner.

If you would like to report an abandoned vehicle in the city of Philadelphia, click here.