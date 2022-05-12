SEPTA Train Strikes, Kills Person in Philadelphia

A SEPTA train struck and killed a person in Philadelphia Thursday morning, causing travel delays between the city and New Jersey.

The regional rail train hit the person in the area of the 6900 block of State road in the Tacony neighborhood. The transit agency tweeted that all services between Center City, Philadelphia, and Trenton, New Jersey, were indefinitely suspended.

The agency instructed riders to seek alternative travel options online.

Police were investigating the incident, which SEPTA said happened around 8:25 a.m.