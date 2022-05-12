Philadelphia

SEPTA Train Strikes, Kills Person in Philadelphia

The transit agency tweeted that all services between Center City, Philadelphia, and Trenton, New Jersey, were indefinitely suspended

By Rudy Chinchilla

A SEPTA regional rail train on tracks with police officers standing behind.
NBC10

A SEPTA train struck and killed a person in Philadelphia Thursday morning, causing travel delays between the city and New Jersey.

The regional rail train hit the person in the area of the 6900 block of State road in the Tacony neighborhood. The transit agency tweeted that all services between Center City, Philadelphia, and Trenton, New Jersey, were indefinitely suspended.

The agency instructed riders to seek alternative travel options online.

Police were investigating the incident, which SEPTA said happened around 8:25 a.m.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaSEPTA
Local U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us