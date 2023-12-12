Person stabbed at 69th Street Station in Upper Darby, police say

A person was stabbed at the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby Tuesday morning, police said.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. inside the terminal near the fare gates for the Market-Frankford Line, according to investigators.

Léelo en español aquí

Police say the stabbing suspect hopped on an El train headed towards Philadelphia.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police have not yet revealed a description of the suspect or the victim’s condition. They continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.