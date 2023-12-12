Pennsylvania

Person stabbed at 69th Street Station in Upper Darby, police say

Police say a person was stabbed at the 69th Street Transportation Center on 6901 Market Street in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania

By David Chang

A person was stabbed at the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby Tuesday morning, police said. 

The stabbing occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. inside the terminal near the fare gates for the Market-Frankford Line, according to investigators. 

Police say the stabbing suspect hopped on an El train headed towards Philadelphia. 

Police have not yet revealed a description of the suspect or the victim’s condition. They continue to investigate. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

