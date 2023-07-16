Northeast Philadelphia

Person killed, four injured in Northeast Philadelphia crash

A crash along Roosevelt Boulevard at Solly Avenue left one dead on Saturday night

By Hayden Mitman

Fire crews respond after a person was killed in a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard on Saturday night.
NBC10

Police are investigating after a crash along Roosevelt Boulevard, in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday night left a person dead and another four injured.

According to police, the incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, and fire crews responded to an overturned vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard at Solly Avenue.

Officials said one individual was confirmed dead on Saturday night, the other four people involved only suffered minor injuries.

Northeast Philadelphia
