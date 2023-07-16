Person killed, four injured in Northeast Philadelphia crash

Police are investigating after a crash along Roosevelt Boulevard, in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday night left a person dead and another four injured.

According to police, the incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, and fire crews responded to an overturned vehicle on Roosevelt Boulevard at Solly Avenue.

Officials said one individual was confirmed dead on Saturday night, the other four people involved only suffered minor injuries.

