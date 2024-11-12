West Philadelphia

Person hurt in West Philadelphia house fire

Flames broke out in a North 61st Street house in West Philadelphia on Nov. 12, 2024

By Dan Stamm

Flames tore through a twin West Philadelphia house early Tuesday morning, leaving at least one person hurt.

Philadelphia firefighters rushed to North 61st Street, near Master Street, around 4 a.m. on Nov. 12, 2024.

One person was transported from the scene with undisclosed injuries, fire radio dispatchers said.

It took crews less than 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the blaze.

This story is developing and will be updated.

