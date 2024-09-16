Person dies as tractor, school bus crash along Delaware's Route 13

A person reportedly died as a tractor and school bus collided along a Delaware road Monday morning.

Delaware State Police told NBC10 newsgathering-partner WDEL that the crash along U.S. Route 13, south of Wilmington Airport in New Castle County, on Sept. 16, 2024, was deadly.

SkyForce10 was over the crash scene shortly before 9 a.m.

Léelo en español aquí.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

You could see a yellow school bus -- some sort a trail on the ground behind it -- partially into the woods off one side of the roadway. On the other side of the grass median, you could see a stopped green tractor.

Several emergency vehicles were parked on the road and what appeared to be firefighters and police milled around.

It was unclear if anyone else was hurt in the crash.

No word yet on what caused the crash. Troopers warned that Route 13 would remain closed for some time as they investigated.

Tips for driving near farm equipment on Delaware roads

Just last week, New Castle County Police put out tips for drivers as more farm equipment was expected on roads during harvest season: "As harvest season ramps up over the coming weeks, farm equipment will become more common on our roads, especially in parts of Delaware and nearby states."

Tips for driving around tractors and other farm equipment includes being patient, maintaining a safe distance and watching for wide turns.