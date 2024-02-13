Montgomery County

Perkiomen Valley School District retires controversial bathroom policy

In a 6 to 3 vote on Monday night, the Perkiomen Valley School District has ended a policy that required students and staff members to use bathrooms and lockers rooms based on sex assigned at birth

By Hayden Mitman and Johnny Archer

NBC Universal, Inc.

Just months after a controversial bathroom policy -- that concerned which bathrooms or locker rooms students and faculty members are required to use at schools throughout the district -- was preserved, it has now been removed.

On Monday night, members of the Perkiomen Valley Board of School Directors, with a 6 to 3 vote, reversed a policy that was the subject of contention for months.

Some argued that students -- and others -- have the right to privacy in the bathrooms. While those on the other side of the argument made the case that transgender students have the right to use the bathroom of the gender they identify with.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The effort in question, called policy 720, was enacted back in October of last year and it had required "restrooms, locker rooms, and showers that are designated for one sex" only to be used by students and faculty members who were assigned that corresponding gender at birth.

Pennsylvania 12 hours ago

Perkiomen Valley school board votes to allow transgender students to use the bathroom they identify with

Montgomery County Feb 12

Perkiomen Valley schools to vote on bathroom policy

Montgomery County Dec 12, 2023

Perkiomen Valley School District votes to keep controversial bathroom policy

The creation of the policy followed an earlier effort in the district to create "multi-user facilities" in September of last year, that had allowed transgender students to use facilities that aligned to the gender they identify with.

Claire Tremba, a junior at Perkiomen Valley High School told officials that students were scared due to the controversy over the issue.

"I would love to hear student voices more. I would love more roundtables, but I would just like to remind everyone that our students are scared," she said. " It's not as simple as a poll or a survey. Hearing someone's voice is not a yes or a no box on a Google form. So, just please consider that when you think about student voices. Consider that they are a human being, they are a child."

The policy will officially be retied Wednesday as the school is closed due to snow on Tuesday.

The school board president has told NBC10, however, that there will certainly be revisions later on.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us