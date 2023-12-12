Perkiomen Valley School District votes to keep controversial bathroom policy

Members of the Perkiomen Valley Board of School Directors, on Monday, voted to keep in place a controversial policy over just which bathrooms or locker rooms students and faculty members are required to use at schools throughout the district.

During a three-hour long meeting, members voted to preserve a policy that was enacted in October that requires "restrooms, locker rooms, and showers that are designated for one sex" only to be used by students and faculty members who were assigned that corresponding gender at birth.

The policy upended a move the Montgomery County-based district made in September that created “multi-user facilities,” that allowed transgender students to use facilities that aligned to the gender they identify with.

Recent elections saw the makeup of the school board turn from a Republican majority to a Democrat majority, members and, during Monday's meeting, Democratic board member Tammy Campli made a motion to have the policy deactivated.

After some discussion, with a vote of five to four, the board decided to keep the policy in place.

However, the policy could be re-evaluated soon as the school board is expected to hold a policy meeting on Jan. 23.