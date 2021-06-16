Residents Spot Black Bears in Bucks County Borough, Police Say

Black bear sightings have residents and police on alert in an upper Bucks County community.

Multiple calls were made to Perkasie Borough police around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday about multiple bear sightings in the area, Perkasie police said.

"The first was for two bears in area of Ridge Rd.," police said in a Crimewatch post. "Subsequent sightings only observed one bear, and moved thru the borough, with the last sighting crossing Callowhill Street near 3rd Street in the direction of the creek."

Police searched in those areas until darkness fell Tuesday night and notified the Pennsylvania Game Commission. They didn't say if they spotted the bears or reveal a plan for dealing with the animals.

These Perkasie black bear sightings came a couple weeks after a black bear was caught in another part of Bucks County.

People are urged not to approach bears and to call authorities instead.

The National Park Service has tips on what to do if you encounter a bear. The Pennsylvania Game Commission shares five steps for dealing with a bear: Alert the bear, get back, stay calm, pay attention and fight back.