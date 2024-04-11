Pennsylvania offering up to $15k stipends to student teachers to combat shortage

A new assistance program has been established in Pennsylvania to address the ongoing teacher staffing shortages.

On Thursday, Gov. Josh Shapiro, along with other local officials, marked the launch of the Pennsylvania Student Teacher Support Program.

The program will provide up to $15,000 stipends for eligible student teachers. Those who receive a stipend must commit to teaching in Pennsylvania for at least 3 years.

For those interested, online applications open Thursday, April 11 at 9 a.m.

You can apply at PHEAA.org/StudentTeacher.