Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's teen daughters make their red carpet debut with parents

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made their first public appearance with their teenage daughters.

The family attended the 49th AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 27, which was held to honor the Kidman as the 2024 recipient of the award.

On the red carpet, Kidman and Urban posed with their two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

They were joined by more of Kidman's family including her sister, Antonia Kidman, her husband, Craig Marran, nieces Sybella Hawley and Lucia Hawley, and nephew, Alexander Kidman Marran.

At the ceremony, both Meryl Streep and Keith Urban gave touching tributes to Kidman ahead of her award acceptance.

In his speech, the country music star spoke about raising a family with Kidman and said “one of the most beautiful things” is getting to see his wife be a mom.

“Her and I both come from tight four member family units as well, so we try to do the same for our girls — keeping a tight little unit wherever we are,” Urban said. “We’ll make homes of film locations all over the world.”

In addition to her two daughters with Urban, Kidman adopted two children with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise: Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise and Connor Cruise. The “Top Gun” star also shares daughter Suri Cruise with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes.

Though Kidman and Urban tend to keep their daughters out of the public eye, Sunday and Faith have supported their mom before. In February 2021, Kidman, Urban, and their daughters virtually attended the 78th Annual Golden Globe awards when she was nominated for “The Undoing.”

Over the years, Kidman has said on multiple occasions that she wishes that she’d had more children.

“I love, love children,” she told BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire in January 2017. “I love raising children. They make me feel good, and I love being around, and I love the ups and downs, and I love watching them grow and the things they say and teach.”

Kidman told People in January 2019 that had she met Urban before she did in 2005, they “could’ve had 10 of them!” The actor added, “But Keith says, ‘Stop the wanting mind.’ It’s far better to be completely in love and satiated with what you’ve been given, what we’ve been given.”

Though she told Marie Claire Australia that not having more children was one of her biggest regrets, she’s content taking on a motherly role other ways in her life.

“(It’s) OK because I get to mother other children,” she explained. “I have six nieces and nephew, and I’m godmother to 12. I love mothering, I love kids: they’re quirky, funny and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way.”

Here’s everything to know about Nicole Kidman’s children.

Isabella Kidman Cruise, 31

During her 11-year marriage with Cruise, the couple adopted their daughter, Isabella “Bella” Kidman Cruise, when she was 25.

Kidman doesn’t often discuss her previous relationship with Cruise nor the couple’s children together. She told Australia’s Who magazine in November 2018 that she is “very private” about her eldest children, adding, “I have to protect all those relationships.”

The “Big Little Lies” star added, “I know 150 percent that I would give up my life for my children because it’s what my purpose is.”

Isabella and her brother, Connor, both belong to the Church of Scientology like their father. While Kidman has no affiliation with the organization, she told the magazine that her children “are able to make their own decisions.”

“They have made choices to be Scientologists and as a mother, it’s my job to love them,” she added. “And I am an example of that tolerance, and that’s what I believe — that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.”

As for her personal life, Isabella has been married to Max Parker since 2015. In February 2018, she launched her own fashion brand, BKC. On her website, she sells t-shirts, pins, and tote bags along with prints.

Connor Cruise, 29

Kidman and Cruise also adopted their son Connor Cruise during their marriage.

Much like his older sister, he tends to keep a low profile and stays out of the public eye. He was most recently photographed at Milan Fashion Week in February 2023.

Connor has also been photographed with his dad over the years.

He made a rare appearance with Cruise in London in October 2019. They were photographed walking toward a private helicopter, with People reporting that Cruise showed his son “aviation basics.”

The father-son duo were photographed together again in October 2021, this time in San Francisco. They attended the San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game at Oracle Park.

Connor briefly pursued a career as an actor and starred in two movies, 2008’s “Seven Pounds” and 2012’s “Red Dawn.” He has also performed as a DJ in the past, including at his 21st birthday.

Today, Connor isn’t very active on social media, but has posted in the past about his hobby, deep-sea fishing.

Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban, 15

Kidman and Urban welcomed their daughter, Sunday Rose, on July 7, 2008.

As parents, Kidman and Urban have been protective of their daughters and seldom share their faces on social media. For Sunday’s 11th birthday in July 2019, Kidman shared a photo of her daughters from the back in front of the clock at Musee d’Orsay museum.

Despite not showing their faces publicly, Kidman and Urban have shared plenty of sweet sentiments about their daughters during interviews over the years.

Kidman opened up to Glamour UK in November 2020 about how her daughters were handling periods of isolation during lockdown in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

“For a 12-year-old, it’s about not being able to access friends easily — that’s a whole thing which every parent will be going through,” Kidman explained. “And then, there’s a 9-year-old, who’s socially forming. One of the hardest things is just watching them pine and yearn for their friends. I pine and yearn for my friends too.”

The “Somebody Like You” singer also opened up to TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer in September 2021 about whether his daughters were leaning toward following in the footsteps of their mom or dad more.

Urban said it was “a bit of both” at the time, adding, “More directing than acting, which would be kind of good.”

Though their kids are still young, both Sunday and Faith made their film debut in 2019 in “The Angry Birds Movie 2.” Sunday voiced the character Lily, a yellow chick, while Faith voiced Beatrice, a purple baby bird.

Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, 13

Kidman and Urban welcomed their daughter, Faith Margaret, on Dec. 28, 2010.

The actor has given brief glimpses of her daughters over the years in posts on social media.

In May 2019, Kidman shared a photo hugging her daughters, though only the backs of their head were visible. In January 2021, she posted a throwback video with both of her daughters as they enjoyed time near Australia’s Uluru rock formation.

When Urban appeared on TODAY back in August 2015, he shared some of his daughters’ musical abilities when asked if they played any instruments yet.

“Sunday and Faith, they have a few instruments they like to play,” he explained. “A little bit of piano and Faith, she’s got a little pink guitar that she likes to play as well. Bongos, maracas, tambourine, triangle — she’s just getting started.”

Like other celebrity parents, Kidman’s daughters help to keep her humble.

“The great equalizer is showing the Emmys to Sunny and Faith,” Kidman told TODAY in October 2017. “They don’t want them. It’s so funny. It’s such a kid thing. Sunday was like, ‘Mama, I know you said we could put in our shelf but it won’t fit. We have enough things on the shelf.’”

Kidman also opened up about how she was raising her daughters to be outspoken and strong women, saying she would lead by example instead.

“So much is stepping aside and letting them become who they are,” said Kidman. “I don’t know if I’m teaching that as much as giving them their voices. I let them negotiate so they get a sense of who they are and what they can achieve and accomplish.”

